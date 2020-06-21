Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ERF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,368. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $643.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.0072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Enerplus by 16,471.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Enerplus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 17,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Enerplus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

