Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,627.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 179,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 58.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 424,037 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.46. 258,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,134. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $823.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.