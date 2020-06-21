Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,627.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 179,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 58.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 424,037 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.46. 258,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,134. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $823.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.