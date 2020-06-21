EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPOKY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SEB Equity Research upgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,680. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

