EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPOKY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SEB Equity Research upgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,680. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

About EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

See Also: Market Indexes

Analyst Recommendations for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.