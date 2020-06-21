Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives $26.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,883. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.47. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.