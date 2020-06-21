Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Hits $0.0027

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $20,374.20 and $18,829.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.49 or 0.05514246 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031860 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001723 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,567,800 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

