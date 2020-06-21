Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $593,551.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $593,551.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.82 or 0.05527734 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013410 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004443 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.