EUNO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,881.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $376,817.91 and $13,881.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $360.96 or 0.03868196 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000538 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 38,030,473 coins and its circulating supply is 35,065,767 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.