Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

EVK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 83,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.27%.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

