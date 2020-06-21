Everex (EVX) Market Cap Hits $5.29 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Everex has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $494,782.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.81 or 0.05524050 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031866 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Everex Profile

EVX is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

