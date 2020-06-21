Expanse (EXP) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $438,230.44 and approximately $1,537.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

