Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Down 8.8% in June

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 13,910,000 shares. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 973,100 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 24.3% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,857,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 557,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Express by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 294.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 478,277 shares in the last quarter.

EXPR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,795,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,104. Express has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $120.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $210.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.44 million. Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. Analysts anticipate that Express will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPR shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

