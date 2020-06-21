Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.20.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,707.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,609 shares of company stock worth $1,875,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.97. 2,966,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

