Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.20.
EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.
In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,707.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,609 shares of company stock worth $1,875,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EXR traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.97. 2,966,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.
Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.