FansTime Trading 238.9% Higher This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 238.9% higher against the US dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX, CoinEgg and CoinMex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.18 or 0.01853771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00171854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00111978 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z, FCoin, Gate.io, CoinEgg and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.