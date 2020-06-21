FantasyGold Price Tops $0.0021 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $33,655.13 and approximately $17.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.01853809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00171700 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111285 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

