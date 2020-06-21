Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $5,391.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000816 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 281,875,720 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

