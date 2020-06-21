Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Up 14.0% in June

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

NYSE RACE traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $168.21. 182,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,385. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.74. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.32 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

