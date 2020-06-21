Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.48 ($12.90).

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.50 ($10.67) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of €5.86 ($6.58) and a 12-month high of €9.08 ($10.20).

