First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Up 5.7% in June

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE FAF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.42. 954,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,472. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens lowered shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

