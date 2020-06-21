First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:FEO)

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.
FEO stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55.
About First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo
