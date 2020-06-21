FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.36.

Several research firms recently commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $139.80 in a report on Monday, May 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of FirstService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get FirstService alerts:

NASDAQ:FSV traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $101.06. The stock had a trading volume of 57,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,027. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. FirstService has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $114.87.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.90 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a positive return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.