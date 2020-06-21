Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.
DFP stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.
