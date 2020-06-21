Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 68.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FFC stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

