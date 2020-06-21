Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of FORR stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 74,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.44 and a beta of 0.93. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.54. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $106.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

