FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Receives $5.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. 1,925,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,298. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.08%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 65,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $243,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 445,359 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $1,621,106.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,320 and sold 588,515 shares valued at $2,153,826. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

