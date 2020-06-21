FTX Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.96 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $281.20 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00031939 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $515.82 or 0.05527734 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051026 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013410 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001676 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.