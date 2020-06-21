FundRequest (FND) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded up 39.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, FundRequest has traded 93.3% higher against the dollar. One FundRequest token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene. FundRequest has a market cap of $43,890.12 and approximately $128.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.01853626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00171838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00111241 BTC.

About FundRequest

FundRequest launched on November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,782,545 tokens. FundRequest’s official website is fundrequest.io . The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io . FundRequest’s official message board is blog.fundrequest.io

Buying and Selling FundRequest

FundRequest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundRequest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FundRequest using one of the exchanges listed above.

