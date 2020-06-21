FUTURAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,561.87 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $6,561.87 and approximately $1,367.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00068924 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00320838 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000516 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016107 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011751 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005374 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

