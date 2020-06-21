GAN (NYSE:GAN) Price Target Raised to $28.50

GAN (NYSE:GAN) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $24.00 to $28.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating on shares of GAN in a report on Friday, June 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

NYSE GAN traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.99. 5,006,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,294. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

