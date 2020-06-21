GAPS (GAP) Price Down 24.5% This Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $740,036.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAPS has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One GAPS token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00005361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027887 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 341% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,371.27 or 1.00358645 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00091433 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.