GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Short Interest Up 15.4% in June

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,100 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 781,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 6,540,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,306 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,166,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,790,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,463,000 after purchasing an additional 112,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 145,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,314,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 230,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 367,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.76. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GCP. ValuEngine downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.