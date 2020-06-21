Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. 346,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,547. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.13. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

