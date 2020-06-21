Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,327.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Genpact by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,322,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Genpact by 66.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,997,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.17. 1,749,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

