Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Up 14.0% in June

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:G traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $35.17. 1,749,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.39 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,327.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.