Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 393,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Geospace Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

GEOS stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 158,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.91 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 7.83%.

In related news, CEO Walter R. Wheeler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,306 shares in the company, valued at $694,451.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Miles bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,123 shares of company stock worth $120,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 409,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

