German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GABC shares. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 8,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $225,686.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in German American Bancorp. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,216,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 682,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 136,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in German American Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in German American Bancorp. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GABC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 214,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,893. German American Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $803.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.