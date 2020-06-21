Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Update

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.