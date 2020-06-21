Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Update

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
