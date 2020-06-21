Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,876,000 after purchasing an additional 112,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.22. 14,137,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,056. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

