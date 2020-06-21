GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -5.00

News stories about GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GLENCORE PLC/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the energy company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 347,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,422. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

