GlobalBoost-Y Trading Up 36.8% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $375,328.94 and approximately $29,255.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,337.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.50 or 0.02468413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.55 or 0.02490431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00462604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00690363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00066586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00548113 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

