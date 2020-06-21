GNY Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. One GNY token can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $50.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.01853346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00171584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00111831 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY's official website is www.gny.io . GNY's official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

