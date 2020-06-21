GoldFund Trading Up 23.3% Over Last Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. GoldFund has a total market cap of $189,730.36 and approximately $1,112.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003647 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000431 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.