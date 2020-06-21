GoldMint Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. GoldMint has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $902.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00006382 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.29 or 0.01857005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00172091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00112009 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

