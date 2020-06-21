Graft (GRFT) Reaches Market Cap of $220,122.51

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Graft has a market capitalization of $220,122.51 and approximately $83.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graft has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00693667 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003485 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

