Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Update

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.61. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,728,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 36.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 302,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

