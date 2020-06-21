Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.03. 2,193,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,262. The company has a market cap of $387.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

