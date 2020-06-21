Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 301,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 197,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.36 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

