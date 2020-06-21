GridCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $922.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $922.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

