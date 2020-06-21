Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 105,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 185,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,681. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 40.34% and a return on equity of 35.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

