Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the May 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,201,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 434,880 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 127.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 277,462 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of TV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.73. 1,600,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

