Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,900 shares of company stock worth $172,336. 29.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 47,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,761. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $278.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.